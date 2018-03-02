DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.03.2018 / 16:31
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.
|Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
|Wecken & Cie.; AEPF III 15 S.à.r.l.
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|59.12 %
|0 %
|59.12 %
|54270744
|Previous notification
|32.19 %
|0 %
|32.19 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0XFSF0
|0
|32084524
|0 %
|59.12 %
|Total
|32084524
|59.12 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|Total
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|
|Total
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AGM Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Global Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|APO (FC), LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Principal Holdings VII GP, Ltd.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|APH Holdings (FC), L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.
|59,12% %
| % %
|59,12% %
|
|BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AGM Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Global Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|APO (FC), LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Principal Holdings VII GP, Ltd.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|APH Holdings (FC), L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.
|59,12% %
| % %
|59,12% %
|
|BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AGM Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Global Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|APO (FC), LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Principal Holdings VII GP, Ltd.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|APH Holdings (FC), L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.
|59,12% %
| % %
|59,12% %
|
|BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AGM Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Global Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|APO Corp.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Capital Management, L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo EPF Management III, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.
|59,12% %
| % %
|59,12% %
|
|BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AGM Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Global Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|APO Corp.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Capital Management, L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo EPF Management III, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.
|59,12% %
| % %
|59,12% %
|
|BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AGM Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Global Management, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|APO Corp.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo Capital Management, L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo EPF Management III, LLC
| % %
| % %
| % %
|Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.
| % %
| % %
| % %
|AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.
|59,12% %
| % %
|59,12% %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|AEPF III 15 S.àr.l. on the one side and Wecken & Cie., Klaus Wecken, Ferry Wecken, Ina Wecken and Care4 AG on the other side entered into a voting pooling agreement (acting in concert).
