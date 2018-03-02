

02.03.2018





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"



63225 Langen (Hessen)



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Wecken & Cie.; AEPF III 15 S.à.r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

28 Feb 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

59.12 %

0 %

59.12 %

54270744

Previous notification

32.19 %

0 %

32.19 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A0XFSF0

0

32084524

0 %

59.12 %

Total

32084524

59.12 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.

% %

% %

% %

AGM Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Global Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

APO (FC), LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Principal Holdings VII GP, Ltd.

% %

% %

% %

APH Holdings (FC), L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.

59,12% %

% %

59,12% %









BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.

% %

% %

% %

AGM Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Global Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

APO (FC), LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Principal Holdings VII GP, Ltd.

% %

% %

% %

APH Holdings (FC), L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.

59,12% %

% %

59,12% %









BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.

% %

% %

% %

AGM Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Global Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

APO (FC), LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Principal Holdings VII GP, Ltd.

% %

% %

% %

APH Holdings (FC), L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.

59,12% %

% %

59,12% %









BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.

% %

% %

% %

AGM Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Global Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

APO Corp.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Capital Management, L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo EPF Management III, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.

59,12% %

% %

59,12% %









BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.

% %

% %

% %

AGM Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Global Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

APO Corp.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Capital Management, L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo EPF Management III, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.

59,12% %

% %

59,12% %









BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.

% %

% %

% %

AGM Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Global Management, LLC

% %

% %

% %

APO Corp.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo Capital Management, L.P.

% %

% %

% %

Apollo EPF Management III, LLC

% %

% %

% %

Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 1 S.à r.l.

% %

% %

% %

AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.

59,12% %

% %

59,12% %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

AEPF III 15 S.àr.l. on the one side and Wecken & Cie., Klaus Wecken, Ferry Wecken, Ina Wecken and Care4 AG on the other side entered into a voting pooling agreement (acting in concert).



