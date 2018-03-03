







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





02.03.2018 / 23:00







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Prof. Dr.

First name:

Elaine R.

Last name(s):

Mardis



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

NL0012169213





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

33.8380 USD





72480.94 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

33.8380 USD





72480.94 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-28; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

New York Stock Exchange

MIC:

XNYS



