DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens has determined further details of the planned IPO of Siemens Healthineers AG
2018. március 04., vasárnap, 15:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): IPO
Munich, March 4, 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.
Siemens has determined further details of the planned IPO of Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemens plans listing of Siemens Healthineers AG on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for March 16, 2018.
Subject to the approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and its publication, the offer period is expected to commence on March 6 and to end on March 15, 2018. The price range has been set at EUR26 to EUR31 per share. The planned offering will comprise 150 Mio. existing ordinary registered shares of Siemens Healthineers AG, consisting of 130,434,783 base shares and 19,565,217 shares (equal to 15 percent of base shares) to cover a potential over-allotment. The offered shares are registered shares with no par value from the holdings of Siemens. The free float following the IPO, assuming placement of all offered shares and full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, would be 15 percent. Depending on the final offer price and assuming placement of all offered shares and full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, Siemens would receive gross proceeds of between EUR3.90 billion and EUR4.65 billion. The final offer price and allocation of the offer shares will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process.
These materials are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the shares in the United States.
This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended by Directive 2010/73/EU, and as such does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase shares of Siemens Healthineers AG. Investors should not subscribe for any shares referred to in this document except on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus relating to the shares. A prospectus will be published and investors will be able to obtain a copy of it from Siemens Healthineers AG, Henkestrasse 127, 91052 Erlangen, Germany, or on the Siemens Healthineers AG website.
Contact:
Sabine Reichel
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
+49 (0) 89-636-35755
sabine.reichel@siemens.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 636-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 636-1332474
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@siemens.com
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007236101
|WKN:
|723610
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
660067 04-March-2018 CET/CEST
