DGAP-News: QSC benefits from high cloud growth and posts consolidated net income of EUR 5.1 million for 2017
2018. március 05., hétfő, 07:30
DGAP-News: QSC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
QSC benefits from high cloud growth and posts consolidated net income of EUR 5.1 million for 2017
- Preliminary figures for 2017: with revenues of EUR 357.9 million, EBITDA rises to EUR 38.3 million
The progress made in 2017 is documented in particular by the 54% growth in Cloud revenues to EUR 27.8 million. In this, its newest segment, QSC also generated its first positive full-year earnings contribution. Other business fields developed largely as planned. Revenues in the TC business with corporate customers were slightly up while Consulting revenues fell slightly short of the previous year"s figure. As expected, the Outsourcing business and the TC business with resellers reported lower revenues. Stricter regulation alone led to an earnings-neutral reduction in revenues by around EUR 15 million. Overall, QSC generated revenues of EUR 357.9 million in 2017, as against EUR 386.0 million in the previous year.
Comments QSC"s CEO Jürgen Hermann: "Our business performance in 2017 was consistent with our expectations. After three difficult years, QSC is now operating profitably once again and the Cloud business is noticeably gaining momentum." Other business fields, such as the TC business with corporate customers, have also shown positive signs. Adds Hermann: "With the verticalisation of our organisation and planned spin-off of the TC business, we are now increasing our effectiveness, particularly in our sales activities. This will produce new growth opportunities."
2018 outlook: QSC budgets free cash flow of more than EUR 10 million
In the current financial year, QSC expects to generate revenues of between EUR 345 million and EUR 355 million, EBITDA of between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million and a free cash flow figure of more than EUR 10 million. This forecast accounts for further substantial revenue growth in the Cloud segment and growth in the two forward-looking business fields of Consulting and TC with corporate customers. These developments will be opposed by a further contraction in the TC business with resellers, mainly due to market factors, as well as in the traditional Outsourcing business.
Notes:
Contact for enquiries:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QSC AG
|Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-6698 117
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|compliance@qsc.de
|Internet:
|www.qsc.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005137004
|WKN:
|513700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
660055 05.03.2018
