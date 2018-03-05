DGAP-News: AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH / Key word(s): Conference





AYOXXA @ BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2018 - 12th International Partnering Conference





05.03.2018 / 08:30







Cologne, Germany, March 5th, 2018 - AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH, an international biotechnology company offering a range of products and services which enable advances in translational proteomics, will participate in the upcoming BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2018 - 12th International Partnering Conference on March 12-14, 2018 at the Amsterdam RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

"Over the past several months, AYOXXA has established its LUNARISTM multiplex protein analysis platform as an exciting new advance in the study of the biology of inflammation, in particular the immune response to inflammatory processes. The superior features in terms of data quality, minimal sample volume requirements and scalability make the LUNARISTM system an ideal choice for state of the art screening and validation of biomarkers that can be used as potential new therapeutic targets, as well as in patient stratification and monitoring," said Wolfgang Kintzel, COO of AYOXXA.

"We believe this is an ideal time to present AYOXXA to interested investors and pharmaceutical executives. Teams at leading clinical research institutions are already using the platform to make significant advances in clinical biomarker signature development. The Company has advanced to become an emerging player for multiplex protein analysis in translational science, one of the fastest growing fields in molecular research," said Rodney Turner, CEO of AYOXXA. "2018 will be an important year for AYOXXA where we will focus on supporting clinical test development, as well as executing on multiple pharma and clinical panel development collaborations."

Rodney Turner, AYOXXA"s CEO, and Wolfgang Kintzel, COO of the Company, will be available for one-on-one meetings with interested parties over the course of the conference.

Parties interested in meeting with AYOXXA at BIO-Europe Spring(R) are requested to send an invitation through the event"s partneringONE(R) online system or to contact Kirsten Sievert at kirsten.sievert@ayoxxa.com. In addition, the Company will also be available for media interviews and background discussions.



About BIO-Europe Spring(R)

BIO-Europe annually attracts international decision makers from the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and financial sectors, offering networking opportunities, world-class workshops, panels and active exhibition as well as private one-on-one meetings. Based on attendance at previous events, the BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2018 partnering event is expected to draw over 2,600 executives from biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world, who will engage in over 15,000 partnering meetings. To learn more about the conference, please visit

https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/bioeurope-spring/.



About AYOXXA

AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH is an international life science company based in Cologne (Germany) with offices in Boston, MA (USA) and Singapore. AYOXXA enables its customers and partners to utilize its reliable and optimized platform technology to fuel breakthroughs in all areas of life science research and to enhance success in translational science.

With LUNARISTM, its proprietary innovative beads-on-a-chip multiplexing platform for advanced protein analysis, the Company is paving the way for translating knowledge generated in a laboratory environment through clinical studies in support of basic biology and drug development. With its advantages in terms of quality, flexibility, robustness and efficiency, LUNARISTM enables fully scalable quantitative validation of biomarkers in minute amounts of biological samples. AYOXXA is commercializing a growing portfolio of standardized ready-to-use biomarker analysis assays, with a focus on the biology of inflammation and immune response.

For more information, please visit www.ayoxxa.com

Follow AYOXXA on LinkedIn.

LUNARIS(TM) products are intended "for research use only" and may not be used in diagnostic procedures.

