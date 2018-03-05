

Baar, Switzerland - March 5, 2018 - The Stuttgart-based company handles the complete installation of charging stations for businesses and private individuals. Starting with the conceptual design, individual solutions for the charging infrastructure are planned and implemented together with the customer.



The charging infrastructure is scalable in every type of configuration and, thanks to the complete solution, offers the customer great added value. LION E-Mobility"s 8% stake in eliso is therefore the next logical step in the course of building up a diversified portfolio along the entire electro-mobility value chain.



Meanwhile with five strong companies such as LION Smart GmbH, TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, Inboard Technologies Inc., ParkHere GmbH and eliso GmbH, the shareholdings now cover the areas of battery management systems, prototyping, testing, rideables, parking spot monitoring and charging infrastructure.





About LION E-Mobility AG:



LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30% stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. Members of the Board of Directors are: Mr. Daniel Quinger (President of the Board), Mr. Tobias Mayer, Mr. Hany Magour, Dr. Isolde Semm and Mr. Martin Specht. The Management of LION Smart GmbH consists of Mr. Tobias Mayer and Mr. Walter Wimmer. The Managing Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Mr. Christian Theeck. For more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com





About LION Smart:



LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry and other industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in system analysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems like lithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LION Smarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries out its own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology and has filed two patents in the past twelve months.





Disclaimer:



This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company"s objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers); Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Investor Relations Contact:



Mr. Walter Wimmer



Email: ir@lionemobility.de



http://www.lionemobility.com







LION E-Mobility AG



Lindenstrasse 16



6340 Baar



Switzerland

























