DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


Correction of a release from 05.03.2018, 09:31 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 02.03.2018, 11:24 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 02.03.2018, 11:04 CET/CEST - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, ...S


05.03.2018 / 16:08


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Exercise of financial instruments; Voting pooling agreement (acting in concert)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Klaus Wecken,
Date of birth: 09 March 1951

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Wecken & Cie.; AEPF III 15 S.à.r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

27 Feb 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 46.06 % 0 % 46.06 % 54270744
Previous notification 32.19 % 10.23 % 42.42 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0XFSF0 10 24998072 0.000018 % 46.06 %
Total 24998082 46.06 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

















Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Klaus Wecken 46.06 % % 46.06 %
Wecken & Cie. 46.06 % % 46.06 %
Care4 AG 46.06 % % 46.06 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Voting pooling agreement (acting in concert) made between Klaus Wecken, Wecken & Cie., Ferry Wecken, Ina Wecken, Care4 AG and AEPF III 15 S.à.r.l. 














Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag





 
