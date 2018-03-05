

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"



63225 Langen (Hessen)



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Exercise of financial instruments; Voting pooling agreement (acting in concert)



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Mr Klaus Wecken,

Date of birth: 09 March 1951





4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Wecken & Cie.; AEPF III 15 S.à.r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

27 Feb 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

46.06 %

0 %

46.06 %

54270744

Previous notification

32.19 %

10.23 %

42.42 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A0XFSF0

10

24998072

0.000018 %

46.06 %

Total

24998082

46.06 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Klaus Wecken

46.06 %

%

46.06 %

Wecken & Cie.

46.06 %

%

46.06 %

Care4 AG

46.06 %

%

46.06 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Voting pooling agreement (acting in concert) made between Klaus Wecken, Wecken & Cie., Ferry Wecken, Ina Wecken, Care4 AG and AEPF III 15 S.à.r.l.



