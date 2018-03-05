DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





05.03.2018 / 20:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018

German: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/berichte

English: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/reports





05.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

