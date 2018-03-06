DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Preliminary figures for 2017: BayWa increases EBIT in 2017 and plans to raise dividend





The international trade and services company BayWa AG has ended the financial year 2017 on a highly successful note. Both revenue and EBIT increased. The Group"s revenues for 2017 were approximately EUR16.1 billion (2016: EUR15.4 billion), and EBIT increased to EUR171.3 million (2016: EUR144.7 million).

All BayWa AG segments contributed to the strong performance of the business in the previous year. The Energy Segment closed the year at a similarly high level to 2016, largely due to the very strong development of Renewable Energies. The Agriculture Segment bucked the industry trend by improving considerably. "This is particularly noteworthy, because German agricultural traders faced considerable challenges for the third consecutive year," said Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG. The Building Materials Segment also continues to develop positively.



A one-off effect from the sale of the BayWa AG headquarters in Munich, which was completed in the previous year, also contributed to the increase in EBIT in 2017. The headquarters were reoccupied in November 2017 following a complete revitalisation and the construction of additional floors.

Lutz announced that the Board of Management of BayWa AG will propose a 5 cent increase in the dividend, to 90 cents per share, to the Supervisory Board.

BayWa AG will publish detailed figures along with its balance sheet on 29 March 2018. The Annual Results Press Conference will be held on 29 March at 10.00 am at Arabellastraße 4 in Munich.

