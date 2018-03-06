DGAP-News: Preliminary figures for 2017: BayWa increases EBIT in 2017 and plans to raise dividend
2018. március 06., kedd, 07:30
DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Preliminary figures for 2017: BayWa increases EBIT in 2017 and plans to raise dividend
All BayWa AG segments contributed to the strong performance of the business in the previous year. The Energy Segment closed the year at a similarly high level to 2016, largely due to the very strong development of Renewable Energies. The Agriculture Segment bucked the industry trend by improving considerably. "This is particularly noteworthy, because German agricultural traders faced considerable challenges for the third consecutive year," said Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG. The Building Materials Segment also continues to develop positively.
Lutz announced that the Board of Management of BayWa AG will propose a 5 cent increase in the dividend, to 90 cents per share, to the Supervisory Board.
BayWa AG will publish detailed figures along with its balance sheet on 29 March 2018. The Annual Results Press Conference will be held on 29 March at 10.00 am at Arabellastraße 4 in Munich.
Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|089/ 9212-3680
|E-mail:
|marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
660703 06.03.2018
