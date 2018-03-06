DGAP-News: Aumann AG enters TecDAX

Beelen, 6 March 2018



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) will enter the TecDAX effective as of 19 March 2018. This was announced by Deutsche Börse yesterday evening after its review of the index. Only one year after its IPO, Aumann will therefore become a member of the largest technology companies in the German Prime Standard.



As a worldwide leading manufacturer of innovative specialised machinery and automated production lines for E-mobility, Aumann is on a steep growth path. The major driver of this development is the shift of the automotive industry towards E-mobility, a trend that has further accelerated over the past months. On 24 March 2017, Aumann celebrated its successful IPO and created the base of its future growth.



In 2017, Aumann grew by 34.8% and reached revenues of EUR210.4 million. The revenue share of the E-mobility segment was 28.9%. For 2018, the company forecasts revenues of more than EUR300 million, corresponding to a growth of at least 42.6% or a doubling of revenues since 2016, the year before Aumann"s IPO.



In order to capitalise on the strong growth of the E-mobility market, Aumann plans to increase capacities both organically and through acquisitions. For these investments, the company"s cash of EUR106.7 million and its equity ratio of 55.5% at the end of 2017 provide ample resources.



Rolf Beckhoff, Co-CEO of Aumann, in response to the TecDAX inclusion: "We are happy to enter the TecDAX only one year after our IPO. Thanks to our strong growth, Aumann is now officially among the largest listed technology companies in Germany." Sebastian Roll, CFO of Aumann, is also pleased: "We expect that the inclusion in the TecDAX will draw additional attention to our company and our stock."



 



About Aumann AG



Aumann is a leading manufacturer of innovative specialised machinery and automated production lines with focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient manufacturing of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly for the automotive industry. Leading companies worldwide count on Aumann"s solutions for the serial production of electric and hybrid drivetrains as well as solutions for automated production lines.



Further information on Aumann can be found at www.aumann-ag.com.



Language: English
Company: Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-0
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7100
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
