Berlin, 6 March 2018 - Aumann AG (ISIN DE000A2DAM03), a subsidiary of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), enters the TecDAX. According to a notification of Deutsche Börse dated 5 March 2018, Aumann has met the criteria for admission and will be included in the index starting 19 March 2018.

Aumann is an excellent example of the successful company development within the MBB Group. Together with Aumann"s management, MBB created a leading manufacturer of innovative specialised machinery and automated production lines with a unique position in the dynamic market for e-mobility.

Today"s Aumann goes back to MBB Fertigungstechnik GmbH, which is part of the MBB family since 2012. In 2015, the eponymous Aumann entities were acquired, which have their core competence in winding technology for electric motors and today serve as Aumann"s Competence Center for this technology. In October 2017, technology competence and capacity of Aumann have again been increased through the acquisition of USK Utz from its family owners. In 2017, Aumann generated revenue of more than EUR210 million and - with more than 1,000 employees - forecasts revenue of more than EUR300 million in 2018. The share of the E-mobility segment accounts for 28.9% of 2017 revenue and 36.2% of 2017 order intake. In addition, the company had EUR107.6 million of cash and an equity ratio of 55.5% at the end of 2017.

In order to sustainably finance the strong growth, the company went public and entered the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse on 25 March 2017. About 40% of Aumann shares were sold to well-known international investors in the course of a capital increase and a secondary offering. Since then, the freefloat increased to 62% and the share price today is significantly higher than the issue price of EUR42 per share. In comparison to the financial year 2016 prior to the IPO, Aumann plans to almost double revenue, the number of employees and earnings in 2018.

Dr Christof Nesemeier, CEO of MBB is pleased: "For the first time ever, a member of the MBB family entered a selection index of Deutsche Börse. Our sincere congratulations to Aumann! We are very proud of the excellent development of the company and are happy to support Aumann as long-term anchor shareholder as we did before." Gert-Maria Freimuth, Chairman of the Board of both MBB and Aumann adds: "Aumann did a quantum leap in the last year which has been crowned by the TecDAX-inclusion. I too send my warmest congratulations!"

About MBB SE:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model which has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.

