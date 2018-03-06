DGAP-News: JOST Werke AG: JOST admitted to the SDAX
2018. március 06., kedd, 08:16
DGAP-News: JOST Werke AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JOST admitted to the SDAX
Neu-Isenburg, March 6, 2018. JOST Werke AG ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems to the truck and trailer industry, has been admitted to Deutsche Börse"s SDAX index effective March 19, 2018. Deutsche Börse announced this decision on March 5, 2018, following a meeting of the Stock Indices Working Group. The decision to include the Company in the SDAX comes approximately seven months after JOST"s successful stock listing.
Lars Brorsen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JOST Werke AG, said: "We are delighted to be admitted to the SDAX. This move reflects the positive development and fundamental strength of JOST. After our successful stock listing last year, this is a major step towards significantly strengthening JOST"s presence on the capital markets and the attractiveness of our stock for new investors. It provides us with clear motivation to push ahead even further with our ambitious growth track."
The SDAX admission follows a substantial rise in the share price and increased trading liquidity of JOST shares since the stock listing. Since July 20, 2017, the Company"s shares have been traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under securities identification number (WKN) JST400 and International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000JST4000. At the end of January 2018, JOST"s former majority shareholders placed the majority of the remaining block of shares on the market. Since then, 100% of the shares have been held in free float according to the definition by Deutsche Börse.
The SDAX comprises the 50 largest German companies that rank below DAX30 and MDAX stocks in terms of free float market capitalization and order book volume.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke AG
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6102 2950
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6102 295-298
|E-mail:
|ir@jost-world.com
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|ISIN:
|DE000JST4000
|WKN:
|JST400
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
660729 06.03.2018
