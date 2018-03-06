DGAP-News: JOST Werke AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





JOST admitted to the SDAX

Neu-Isenburg, March 6, 2018. JOST Werke AG ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems to the truck and trailer industry, has been admitted to Deutsche Börse"s SDAX index effective March 19, 2018. Deutsche Börse announced this decision on March 5, 2018, following a meeting of the Stock Indices Working Group. The decision to include the Company in the SDAX comes approximately seven months after JOST"s successful stock listing.

Lars Brorsen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JOST Werke AG, said: "We are delighted to be admitted to the SDAX. This move reflects the positive development and fundamental strength of JOST. After our successful stock listing last year, this is a major step towards significantly strengthening JOST"s presence on the capital markets and the attractiveness of our stock for new investors. It provides us with clear motivation to push ahead even further with our ambitious growth track."

The SDAX admission follows a substantial rise in the share price and increased trading liquidity of JOST shares since the stock listing. Since July 20, 2017, the Company"s shares have been traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under securities identification number (WKN) JST400 and International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000JST4000. At the end of January 2018, JOST"s former majority shareholders placed the majority of the remaining block of shares on the market. Since then, 100% of the shares have been held in free float according to the definition by Deutsche Börse.

The SDAX comprises the 50 largest German companies that rank below DAX30 and MDAX stocks in terms of free float market capitalization and order book volume.



About JOST: JOST is a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems to the truck and trailer industry. The Company offers branded quality products clustered in three systems: Vehicle Interface (focusing on products required to operate a commercial vehicle combination of trucks and trailers such as fifth wheels and landing gears), Handling Solutions (including container technology and hydraulic cylinders products) and Maneuvering (focusing on truck and trailer axles and forced steering). As the number one supplier of fifth wheels and landing gears globally, JOST is the market leader for Vehicle Interface systems. JOST"s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands, by its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network as well as by its efficient and asset-light business model. The Company"s core brands "JOST", "Rockinger", "TRIDEC" and "Edbro" are well-recognized in the industry and highly regarded for their quality and continuous innovation. With its global distribution network and production facilities in thirteen countries across five continents, JOST has direct access to all major truck and trailer manufacturers and relevant end customers. JOST currently employs about 2,700 staff worldwide.