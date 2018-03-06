DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. március 06., kedd, 15:28





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG


Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


06.03.2018 / 15:28


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Exercising of right to recall lent shares

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
UBS Group AG Zurich
Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

28 Feb 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 4.16 % 9.96 % 14.12 % 2066773131
Previous notification 4.02 % 10.03 % 14.05 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005140008
85910015 % 4.16 %
Total 85910015 4.16 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG






























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares
at any time 4168025 0.20 %
Right to substitute shares delivered as collaterals
at any time 10023194 0.48 %
Right of use over shares
at any time 18751857 0.91 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options from 16.03.2018 to 08.03.2023
23596054 1.14 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options from 11.02.2019 to 17.12.2020
109286695 5.29 %
    Total 165825825 8.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG










































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 16.03.2018 to 20.12.2019
Physical 38162409 1.85 %
Equity Swaps 20.04.2018 to 14.02.2023
Cash 1232263 0.06 %
Long Call Options 12.06.2018
Cash 398779 0.02 %
Equity Futures 16.03.2018
Cash 39990 0.002 %
Short Put Options 21.09.2018
Cash 286232 0.01 %
Short Put Warrants 11.06.2018 to 17.09.2018
Cash 290 0,00001 %
      Total 40119963 1.94 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:























































































































































































































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Switzerland AG       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Europe SE       %       %       %
UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS International Holdings B.V.       %       %       %
UBS Holding (France) SA       %       %       %
UBS (France) SA       %       %       %
UBS la Maison de Gestion       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Securities LLC       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Financial Services Inc.       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Third Party Management Company SA       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 3.58 % 8.81 % 12.39 %
UBS (Jersey) Limited       %       %       %
UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd       %       %       %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
