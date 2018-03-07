DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Befesa S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





06.03.2018 / 15:17





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018

English: http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/informes-presentaciones/index.html





06.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

