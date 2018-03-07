DGAP-AFR: Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2018. március 06., kedd, 15:17
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Befesa S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Annual financial report of the group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Befesa S.A.
|46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
|1330 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Internet:
|www.befesa.com
