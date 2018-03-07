DGAP-AFR: Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018
English: http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/informes-presentaciones/index.html














Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: www.befesa.com





 
