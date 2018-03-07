DGAP-DD: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.03.2018 / 16:28



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Johann
Last name(s): Bertl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

In the initial notification (06.03.2018) the field 4c "Volume(s)" was filled with the number of Shares.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299007PZPBNXDDWHC04 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0001262152


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
5.7 EUR 456000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.7000 EUR 456000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra Frankfurt
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft

Elsenheimerstr. 45

80687 München

Germany
Internet: www.bs-ag.com





 
