1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Prof. Dr.

First name:

Johann

Last name(s):

Bertl



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

In the initial notification (06.03.2018) the field 4c "Volume(s)" was filled with the number of Shares.



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

5299007PZPBNXDDWHC04



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0001262152





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.7 EUR





456000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

5.7000 EUR





456000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-05; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra Frankfurt

MIC:

XETR



