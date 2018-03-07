DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Bond





Frankfurt/Main, 07 March 2018. Today, the real estate company DIC Asset AG (WKN A1X3XX / ISIN DE000A1X3XX4) decided to tap its corporate bond issued on 11 July 2017 (WKN A2GSCV / ISIN DE000A2GSCV5) by way of a private placement by EUR 50 million to a target volume of EUR 180 million.

The new notes will have the same terms and conditions as the existing notes, including the maturity date 11 July 2022. The issue and settlement date is expected to be 14 March 2018.

The new notes are expected to be admitted for trading on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange in the regulated market "Bourse de Luxembourg" under the temporary WKN A2G8V9 / ISIN DE000A2G8V90 as of 14 March 2018. On the evening of 25 April 2018 the new notes are expected to be transferred into the listing of the existing notes with the securities code number WKN A2GSCV / ISIN DE000A2GSCV5 on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange in the "Bourse de Luxembourg" regulated market. DIC Asset AG intends to use the net proceeds from the tap for general corporate purposes.

Bankhaus Lampe KG is managing the placement as sole bookrunner.

