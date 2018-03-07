DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend





CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 1.85 euros





07-March-2018 / 10:08 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Oldenburg, 7 March 2018. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) resolved in its meeting of today to propose to the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the preliminary unaudited figures for the 2017 business year, to raise the dividend to 1.85 euros per share entitled to a dividend (dividend for the 2016 business year: 1.80 euros).

Subsequent to the adoption of the audited accounts, a proposal for the appropriation of distributable profits shall be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a resolution to be taken on the appropriation of net retained profits. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 15 March 2018 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 6 June 2018, the proposed dividend of 1.85 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.1 % on the basis of the share price at the end of 2017. This is the ninth dividend increase in succession.

Notifying party: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting

Should you have any queries, please contact:



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA



Axel Weber



Tel.: 0441 / 404 - 2288, Fax: 0441 / 404 - 421



eMail: IR@cewe.de