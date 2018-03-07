DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 1.85 euros
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 1.85 euros
Subsequent to the adoption of the audited accounts, a proposal for the appropriation of distributable profits shall be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a resolution to be taken on the appropriation of net retained profits. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 15 March 2018 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 6 June 2018, the proposed dividend of 1.85 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.1 % on the basis of the share price at the end of 2017. This is the ninth dividend increase in succession.
Notifying party: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting
Should you have any queries, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
661229 07-March-2018 CET/CEST
