DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Continental AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





07.03.2018 / 12:08





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018

German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte

English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018

German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte

English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018

German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte

English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports

