DGAP-AFR: Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. március 07., szerda, 12:08





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Continental AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


07.03.2018 / 12:08


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018
German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018
German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018
German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports














Language: English
Company: Continental AG

Vahrenwalder Straße 9

30165 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.conti.de





 
