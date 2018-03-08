DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference





Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, March 7, 2018. MC Services AG, the international public relations and investor relations firm, announced today that it will support, as a media partner, BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2018, Europe"s largest springtime partnering conference for the global biotechnology industry. The event, organized by EBD Group will take place from March 12-14, 2018 at the Amsterdam RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

As media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to the event and provides them with information on presenting companies, their executives and investors. MC Services will be on site throughout the conference, conducting both media and partnering meetings.

"We are very happy to continue our well-established collaboration with EBD and to once again support BIO-Europe Spring(R), one of the key partnering conferences of the European biotech industry, as a media partner", said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner at MC Services. "BIO-Europe Spring(R) provides an excellent platform, and many opportunities, to network with investors, partners, fellow industry executives and leading sector reporters. With a record number of sector journalists expected to attend this spring meeting, we look forward to helping raise the global awareness of this event, the participating companies and the sector as a whole."

BIO-Europe Spring(R) attracts an international "who"s who" from the biotech, pharma and finance sectors, along with the most exciting emerging companies. Based on previous years" numbers, BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2018 is expected to draw over 2,500 pharma and biotech executives seeking valuable partnerships and investment, who will participate in a projected 15,000+ one-to-one meetings during the three-day conference. More than 115 company presentations and over 20 high-level workshops and panel discussions will round off the event. Furthermore, high level speakers will share their experience and opinions on neurodegeneration treatments, navigating Brexit, antimicrobials and vaccines, the impact of patient advocacy organizations, immuno-oncology, alternative financing, and new opportunities in China. For detailed information regarding the program, timing and location, please visit the event"s website.





About MC Services AG

MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector. A strong team of science, finance, media and communication experts with extensive industry experience positions MC Services as a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services" long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services is based in Munich, Düsseldorf, London and Boston. www.mc-services.eu





About EBD Group

EBD Group is the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry. Since 1993, biotech, pharma and medical device companies have leveraged EBD Group"s partnering conferences, technology and services to identify business opportunities and develop strategic relationships essential to their success. EBD Group"s conferences are run with the support of leading corporations and international trade associations.

EBD Group"s sophisticated web-based partnering service, partneringONE(R), is used as the partnering engine at numerous third-party events around the world. Tune into EBD Group"s Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry.

EBD Group is an Informa company. Informa is the largest publicly-owned organizer of exhibitions, conferences and training in the world. www.ebdgroup.com





About BIO-Europe Spring

BIO-Europe Spring(R) is the springtime counterpart to EBD Group"s flagship conference, BIO-Europe(R), and continues the tradition of providing life science companies with high caliber partnering opportunities. Featuring EBD Group"s sophisticated, web-based partnering system, partneringONE(R), the event enables delegates to efficiently identify, meet and initiate partnerships with companies across the life science value chain from large biotech and pharma companies to financiers and innovative startups. https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/bioeurope-spring/



Contact

Anne Hennecke



MC Services AG



T +49 211 529252 22



Email: contact@mc-services.eu