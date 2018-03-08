DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.03.2018 / 15:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Cedrik
Last name(s): Neike

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101


b) Nature of the transaction

Order to buy 760 shares with limit 105.40 EUR according to Best Execution Policy until 2018-03-31, +02:00.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
