DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on March 6, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 15 February 2018
Distribution in numbers
