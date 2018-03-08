DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform





08-March-2018 / 07:42 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, Germany - Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) today announced that Evotec and Sanofi have entered into exclusive negotiations to accelerate infectious disease research and development through a new open innovation platform led by Evotec.

Sanofi will licence its infectious disease research and early-stage development portfolio and transfer its infectious disease research unit, which includes more than 100 employees to Evotec. Sanofi will pay Evotec an initial one-time cash upfront payment of EUR 60 m and provide further significant long-term funding to ensure support and progression of the portfolio. Sanofi will retain certain option rights on the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of anti-infective products.

This transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018, subject to finalisation of definitive agreements and completion of the appropriate social process.

Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec AG, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com