DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform
2018. március 08., csütörtök, 07:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany - Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) today announced that Evotec and Sanofi have entered into exclusive negotiations to accelerate infectious disease research and development through a new open innovation platform led by Evotec.
Sanofi will licence its infectious disease research and early-stage development portfolio and transfer its infectious disease research unit, which includes more than 100 employees to Evotec. Sanofi will pay Evotec an initial one-time cash upfront payment of EUR 60 m and provide further significant long-term funding to ensure support and progression of the portfolio. Sanofi will retain certain option rights on the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of anti-infective products.
This transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018, subject to finalisation of definitive agreements and completion of the appropriate social process.
Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec AG, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec AG
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
661625 08-March-2018 CET/CEST
