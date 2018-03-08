

March 8, 2018, 8.27 a.m.

Bad Vilbel, March 8, 2018 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG (STADA) resolved today to propose to the General Meeting of STADA on June 6, 2018 the payment of a dividend in the amount of EUR0.11 per STADA share and to carry forward the remaining profits in the amount of EUR54m to new account. Thus, the dividend will be significantly lower than in previous years. In order to withstand the competition in the pharmaceuticals market, STADA must be able to invest in R&D, new products, technologies and markets. Therefore, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board consider it necessary to strengthen the company"s equity capital. The Executive Board expressly points out that the proposed appropriation of profits is subject to approval by the General Meeting. As planned, STADA will today, on March 8, 2018 publish its annual financial statements as well as the consolidated annual financial statements for the 2017 financial year.



