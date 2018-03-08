DGAP-Ad-hoc: mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Disposal





Mutares AG: Review of exit options for commercial vehicle supplier STS Group





08-March-2018





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The Executive Board of Mutares AG, which is listed on the Scale 30 at Frankfurt Stock Exchange, confirms that various strategic options are currently being prepared for a (partial) exit with respect to its portfolio company STS Group AG, including a structured sales process or an IPO. The decision as to whether, in what form, to what extent and at what precise date the planned phase-out is to take place for the current year is still open and depends on various factors.







