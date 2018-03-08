DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares AG: Review of exit options for commercial vehicle supplier STS Group

Mutares AG: Review of exit options for commercial vehicle supplier STS Group


The Executive Board of Mutares AG, which is listed on the Scale 30 at Frankfurt Stock Exchange, confirms that various strategic options are currently being prepared for a (partial) exit with respect to its portfolio company STS Group AG, including a structured sales process or an IPO. The decision as to whether, in what form, to what extent and at what precise date the planned phase-out is to take place for the current year is still open and depends on various factors.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Mutares AG

Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 89 9292776-0

Fax +49 89 9292776-22

ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de







Language: English
Company: mutares AG

Arnulfstr.19

80335 Munich

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2
WKN: A0SMSH
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
