DGAP-News: STADA records positive business development in 2017
2018. március 08., csütörtök, 09:34
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Final Results
- High growth in Group sales - driven by both segments
- Clear increase in adjusted EBITDA - margin increase for generics
- High sales increase of generics in Belgium, Russia and Serbia
- Significant sales growth of branded products in Russia
- Positive outlook for 2018
STADA Group key figures
"With Group sales, EBITDA and net income, we were able to generate high growth rates in 2017 on an adjusted basis. In doing so, both the generics and branded product business developed very positively. Furthermore, the course for sustainable growth at STADA was charted beyond 2018," according to the Chairman of the Executive Board of STADA, Dr. Claudio Albrecht.
Strong growth in Group sales
Strong product pipeline
Key earnings figures influenced by special items
Adjusted EBITDA grows by 9%
Adjusted net income with 10% growth
Dividend proposal
Declining cash flow
Net debt reduced
Outlook
With regard to the strategic outlook for 2019, the Executive Board expects to be able to achieve adjusted Group sales of EUR2.575bn +/- 5%, an adjusted EBITDA of EUR540m +/- 5% and adjusted net income of EUR275m +/- 5%.
STADA Generics segment key figures
Generics sales development
Generics country development
Germany: The decline in sales in the 2017 financial year was due to counteractive effects. While ALIUD PHARMA recorded an increase in sales due to the discount agreement tenders won, the sales of STADAPHARM were, as expected, below the level of the previous year. Development at STADAPHARM in both the 4th quarter and full year can mainly be attributed to the discount agreements that had almost fully expired in December 2016. Business outside of discount agreement tenders at STADAPHARM, which has also included sales by the former cell pharm since July 1, 2017, showed a positive development. This includes, inter alia, sales with oncology products. In regard to the 4th quarter ALIUD PHARMA recorded a slight decrease in sales compared to the previous-year quarter as a result of inventory correction of wholesalers. Italy: Regardless of the high degree of competition, the increase in full-year sales was achieved in particular due to positive volume growth, product launches and price effects. In the 4th quarter, the strong sales growth in this region was supported by new product launches and positive volume and price effects. Belgium: The increase in full-year sales in particular resulted from positive volume effects caused by the independent execution of distribution activities since January 2017 and a reduced discount rate following the termination of the previous distribution agreement. The decline in sales in the 4thquarter was caused by the changed discount strategy towards reduced discounts, which led to lower sales. Russia: Sales growth in the 2017 financial year was mainly characterized by positive volume effects with sales growth in the 4th quarter driven by strong positive volume effects particularly standing out on the back of a weak comparative quarter. Spain: Sales development at the previous year"s level could be achieved regardless of an overall declining Spanish generics market. Serbia: The increase in sales for both the full-year and 4th quarter of 2017 was in particular due to the initial consolidation of the Serbian wholesaler Velexfarm and the changeover from the former distribution model. France: The decrease in full-year sales was essentially due to a continued high degree of price and discount competition. However, sales in the 4th quarter increased due to new product market launches. Vietnam: The reduction in full-year sales was, inter alia, based on the fact that only the sales from January to November 2017 are included for STADA Vietnam J.V. This is because since December 2017, STADA Vietnam J.V. has no longer been accounted for as a subsidiary pursuant to IFRS 10 but rather as an associate pursuant to IAS 28 as a result of the contract concluded in the 4th quarter of 2017 for the sale of the shares held by STADA in this company as of December 31, 2019. The sales increase in the 4th quarter was largely impacted by a one-time effect, which was explained by the delay of financial reporting of STADA Vietnam J.V. during the 3rd quarter of 2017. These sales were recognized with retroactive effect and thus, sales from July to November 2017 are included in the numbers of the 4th quarter.
Generics EBITDA and margin development
STADA Branded Products segment key figures
Branded Products sales development
Within the Branded Products segment, the five biggest countries measured by sales developed in the reporting year as follows:
Russia: The strong double-digit increase in sales in the 2017 financial year and the 4th quarter primarily resulted from volume growth, especially of top branded products. Germany: The decline in full-year sales was due to counteractive effects. The brand business of STADA GmbH developed with increasingly greater success across 2017 and showed a slight rise compared to the previous year, which was also due to the two successful product launches of Hedrin and ViruProtect. The overall reduction in sales in this segment was in particular attributable to the development of the German business with the Parkinson"s treatment APO-Go. Sales development in the 4th quarter competed against a high level of sales in the comparative quarter. United Kingdom: The reduction in full-year sales was mainly due to levels of stock in the supply chain in the 4th quarter of 2016 as well as a weak cough and cold season in the first half of 2017 and could be only partially compensated for by the sales contribution of the branded products company Natures Aid which was acquired in November 2016. The decline in sales in the 4th quarter was mainly attributable to a weaker business with prescription products of Thornton & Ross. In addition, sales performance also compared to a strong comparative quarter. Italy: The decline in sales in the full-year and 4th quarter 2017 was mainly due to a license agreement which ended in the second half of 2017 and the associated negative volume effects. Vietnam: The growth in full-year sales in particular resulted from positive volume effects, both in OTC as well as hospital business. The sales increase in the 4th quarter was largely impacted by a one-time effect, which was explained by the delay of financial reporting of STADA Vietnam J.V. during the 3rd quarter of 2017. These sales were recognized with retroactive effect and thus, sales from July to November 2017 are included in the numbers of the 4th quarter.
Branded products EBITDA and margin development
STADA reconciliation - special items full-year 2017
1 Due to the presentation in millions of euros, there may be deviations due to rounding in the tables.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STADA Arzneimittel AG
|Stadastraße 2-18
|61118 Bad Vilbel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6101 603- 113
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6101 603- 506
|E-mail:
|communications@stada.de
|Internet:
|www.stada.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007251803, DE0007251845,
|WKN:
|725180, 725184,
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
661689 08.03.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]