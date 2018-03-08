DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2018

German: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte

English: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports





