08.03.2018 / 16:46


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


JOST Werke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018
German: http://ir.jost-world.com/berichte
English: http://ir.jost-world.com/reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018
German: http://ir.jost-world.com/berichte
English: http://ir.jost-world.com/reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2018
German: http://ir.jost-world.com/berichte
English: http://ir.jost-world.com/reports














Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG

Siemensstraße 2

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com





 
