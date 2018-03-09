DGAP-AFR: InTiCa Systems AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: InTiCa Systems AG


InTiCa Systems AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


08.03.2018 / 17:11


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


InTiCa Systems AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018
German: http://www.intica-systems.com/pr/finanzberichte.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2018
German: http://www.intica-systems.com/pr/finanzberichte.html
English: http://www.intica-systems.com/en/pre/publications.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 23, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 23, 2018
German: http://www.intica-systems.com/pr/finanzberichte.html
English: http://www.intica-systems.com/en/pre/publications.html














Language: English
Company: InTiCa Systems AG

Spitalhofstraße 94

94032 Passau

Germany
Internet: www.intica-systems.de





 
