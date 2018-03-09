DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: InTiCa Systems AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





InTiCa Systems AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





08.03.2018 / 17:11





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





InTiCa Systems AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018

German: http://www.intica-systems.com/pr/finanzberichte.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2018

German: http://www.intica-systems.com/pr/finanzberichte.html

English: http://www.intica-systems.com/en/pre/publications.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 23, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 23, 2018

German: http://www.intica-systems.com/pr/finanzberichte.html

English: http://www.intica-systems.com/en/pre/publications.html





