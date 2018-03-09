







Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Title:

Mr

First name:

Vivek

Last name(s):

Bhan







2. Reason for the notification





a) Position / status



Position:

Member of the management team











b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





a) Name



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.











b) LEI



529900QA2LORU6646N15









4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

ISIN:

GB0059822006











b) Nature of the transaction



Grant of conditional share awards under Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s Long Term Incentive Plan











c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR

61,182











d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR

61,182







e) Date of the transaction



2018-03-05











f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XTRA









4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

ISIN:

GB0059822006











b) Nature of the transaction



Grant of conditional share awards under Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s Deferred Bonus Plan US Subplan











c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR

6,607











d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR

6,607







e) Date of the transaction



2018-03-05











f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XTRA



























