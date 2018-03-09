DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





08.03.2018 / 20:05





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018

German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018

German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/





