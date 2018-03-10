DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Marco Reus extends until June 30th, 2023





09.03.2018 / 17:15







Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") and its player Marco Reus today extend their employment contract as professional football player - that originally was due to expire on 30th June 2019 - preliminary until 30th June 2023.







"Dortmund is my home, BVB is my club! Since I was a kid, I dreamed of appearing on the pitch in black and yellow and playing for this club. So, with deepest conviction I want to use this signature as a clear signal for the future," said Marco Reus.











Dortmund, 9. March 2018







