Correction of notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 8 (f) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures

Notification of exercise of Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 8 (f) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

The option granted by Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft to the stabilisation manager to purchase up to 1,755,000 additional shares in Dermapharm Holding SE at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG in the amount of 1,155,000 shares on 9 March 2018.