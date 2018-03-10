DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4)(b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 of Europ. Parliament and Council on market abuse and in accordance with Article 8(f) of Commission Del. Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
2018. március 09., péntek, 19:17
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Correction of notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 8 (f) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
Notification of exercise of Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 8 (f) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052
The option granted by Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft to the stabilisation manager to purchase up to 1,755,000 additional shares in Dermapharm Holding SE at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG in the amount of 1,155,000 shares on 9 March 2018.
662447 09.03.2018
