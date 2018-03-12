

Frankfurt am Main, 11 March 2018 - Deutsche Bank AG ("Deutsche Bank") (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has set the price range for shares offered in the planned Initial Public Offering ("IPO") of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA ("DWS") between EUR 30.00 to EUR 36.00 per share.





The base offering consists of 40 million existing ordinary bearer shares held by DWS"s sole shareholder, DB Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Deutsche Bank and corresponds to 20 percent of DWS"s existing share capital. In addition, Deutsche Bank reserves the right to offer up to 4,782,600 shares (2.4 percent of the share capital) from its indirect holdings in the event of particularly strong demand (upsize option). Moreover, up to 5,217,400 shares (2.6 percent of the share capital) from Deutsche Bank"s indirect holdings can be placed to cover potential over-allotments (in connection with a greenshoe option).





Nippon Life Insurance Company has agreed to acquire a 5.0 percent stake in DWS in the IPO at the IPO issue price.





The implementation of the offering is subject to the approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin).









