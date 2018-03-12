







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





12.03.2018 / 07:29







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Professor Dr.

First name:

Thorsten

Last name(s):

Grenz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005550636





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

84.65 EUR





10158.00 EUR



85.05 EUR





8334.90 EUR



84.75 EUR





2118.75 EUR



84.70 EUR





4235.00 EUR



84.95 EUR





6796.00 EUR



84.80 EUR





10769.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

84.82 EUR





42412.25 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-08; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



