Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.03.2018 / 07:29



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Professor Dr.
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Grenz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005550636


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
84.65 EUR 10158.00 EUR
85.05 EUR 8334.90 EUR
84.75 EUR 2118.75 EUR
84.70 EUR 4235.00 EUR
84.95 EUR 6796.00 EUR
84.80 EUR 10769.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
84.82 EUR 42412.25 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-08; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23542 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com





 
41081  12.03.2018 


