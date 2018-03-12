DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018

German: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/geschaftsberichte/802417334b4cc409

English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/annual-reports/cb755aec3aadd209





