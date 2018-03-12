DGAP-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. március 12., hétfő, 08:38





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


12.03.2018 / 08:38


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018
German: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/geschaftsberichte/802417334b4cc409
English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/annual-reports/cb755aec3aadd209














12.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




662569  12.03.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=662569&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum