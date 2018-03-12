DGAP-Adhoc: BUWOG AG: The takeover offer by Vonovia has been successful
2018. március 12., hétfő, 18:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BUWOG AG / Key word(s): Offer
Ad-hoc release
Vienna, 12. March 2018. Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") has surpassed the minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus 1 share for its takeover offer for BUWOG AG, Vienna ("BUWOG") at the end of the initial acceptance period today at 17:00 hours. Further, all other closing conditions have been fulfilled. Therefore, the takeover offer by Vonovia has been successful.
Based on the latest information, 73.7% of all BUWOG shares have been tendered. Vonovia informed, that the final results will be published on Vonovia"s website (en.vonovia-tob.de) on 15 March 2018 and in the Wiener Zeitung on 16 March 2018. With publication of the final results in the Wiener Zeitung the additional acceptance period starts.
The settlement of the offer for shares and convertible bonds tendered during the initial acceptance period is expected to occur on 26 March 2018 and for shares and convertible bonds tendered during the additional acceptance period for end of June 2018.
Contact
Holger Lueth
Jan-Hauke Jendrny
About BUWOG Group
BUWOG AG, Hietzinger Kai 131, 1130 Vienna, Austria, is the leading German-Austrian full-service provider in the residential property business and now looks back on 66 years of expertise. Its high quality property portfolio encompasses approximately 49,000 units and is distributed between Germany and Austria. In addition to asset management the entire value chain of the real estate sector is covered by the sales and development business areas. The shares of BUWOG AG (ISIN AT00BUWOG001) are listed on the Frankfurt, Vienna (ATX) and Warsaw stock exchanges. The Convertible Bond 2016 - 2021 (ISIN AT0000A1NQH2) is listed on the Third Market (MTF) of the Vienna stock exchange.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BUWOG AG
|Hietzinger Kai 131
|1130 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 87 8281130
|Fax:
|+43 1 87 8285299
|E-mail:
|investor@buwog.com
|Internet:
|www.buwog.com
|ISIN:
|AT00BUWOG001
|WKN:
|A1XDYU
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Wien (Amtlicher Handel / Official Market)
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
663103 12-March-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]