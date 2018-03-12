DGAP-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. március 12., hétfő, 19:06





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


12.03.2018 / 19:06


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2018
German: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html
English: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2018
German: http://irpages2.eqs/websites/hellofresh/German/3050/consolidated-report.html
English: http://irpages2.eqs/websites/hellofresh/German/3050/consolidated-report.html














12.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




663143  12.03.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663143&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum