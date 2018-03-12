DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision





RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE concludes agreement with E.ON to sell it"s 76.8 per cent stake in innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities





12-March-2018





Essen, 12.03.2018. Today, RWE and E.ON have concluded an agreement on the sale of RWE"s 76.8 per cent stake in innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities and participations. E.ON"s supervisory board approved the transaction on Sunday. On Monday evening, the RWE supervisory board approved the transaction.







During Sunday night, the companies disclosed the further details of the transaction. The closing of the transaction is subject to further conditions. In particular, antitrust approvals are required.







