DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE concludes agreement with E.ON to sell it"s 76.8 per cent stake in innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities
2018. március 12., hétfő, 19:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
Essen, 12.03.2018. Today, RWE and E.ON have concluded an agreement on the sale of RWE"s 76.8 per cent stake in innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities and participations. E.ON"s supervisory board approved the transaction on Sunday. On Monday evening, the RWE supervisory board approved the transaction.
During Sunday night, the companies disclosed the further details of the transaction. The closing of the transaction is subject to further conditions. In particular, antitrust approvals are required.
Disclosed by Dr. Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|Huyssenallee 2
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-12-15025
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-12-15265
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, DE0007037145, , Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, 703714, , Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
663015 12-March-2018 CET/CEST
