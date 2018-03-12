DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions





E.ON SE: E.ON concludes agreement with RWE to acquire innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of assets





12-March-2018





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Today, E.ON SE and RWE AG have concluded an agreement on the acquisition of RWE"s 76.8 percent stake in innogy SE via a far-reaching exchange of assets and participations. The Supervisory Board of E.ON SE approved the transaction on Sunday. Today, the Supervisory Board of RWE AG also gave its approval.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the companies disclosed the further details of the transaction. Inter alia, E.ON will make a voluntary public takeover offer in cash to the shareholders of innogy SE. The closing of the transaction is subject to further conditions. In particular, antitrust clearances are required.

In connection with the transaction, the Board of Management of E.ON SE also resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board to propose a fix dividend of EUR0.43 per share for the fiscal year 2018. The Board of Management confirms a target rating of a strong BBB/Baa for E.ON SE.

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in innogy SE. The final terms and further provisions regarding the takeover offer by E.ON Verwaltungs SE to the shareholders of innogy SE will be set forth in the offer document which will be published upon approval of its publication by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Investors and Innogy Shareholders are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all announcements and documents published in connection with the takeover offer, since they will contain important information.

This announcement may contain statements about E.ON SE or innogy SE that are or may be "forward-looking statements". By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. E.ON SE cautions you that forward-looking statements are no guarantees of the occurrence of such future events or of future performance and that in particular the actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, the development of the industry, in which the involved companies operate, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

