DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: E.ON concludes agreement with RWE to acquire innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of assets
2018. március 12., hétfő, 19:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
E.ON concludes agreement with RWE to acquire innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of assets
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the companies disclosed the further details of the transaction. Inter alia, E.ON will make a voluntary public takeover offer in cash to the shareholders of innogy SE. The closing of the transaction is subject to further conditions. In particular, antitrust clearances are required.
In connection with the transaction, the Board of Management of E.ON SE also resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board to propose a fix dividend of EUR0.43 per share for the fiscal year 2018. The Board of Management confirms a target rating of a strong BBB/Baa for E.ON SE.
Important notice:
This announcement may contain statements about E.ON SE or innogy SE that are or may be "forward-looking statements". By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. E.ON SE cautions you that forward-looking statements are no guarantees of the occurrence of such future events or of future performance and that in particular the actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, the development of the industry, in which the involved companies operate, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.
