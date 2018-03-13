DGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE: Hannover Re generates highly satisfactory Group net income for 2017 despite large losses
DGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Final Results
Press Release
Hannover Re generates highly satisfactory Group net income for 2017 despite large losses
Hannover, 13 March 2018: The 2017 financial year for the (re)insurance industry was dominated by an exceptionally large volume of natural catastrophe losses. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria as well as numerous other natural disasters led to a historically high level of insured losses well in excess of USD 100 billion, with corresponding strains for Hannover Re. "The 2017 financial year was a challenging one; it was the year with the heaviest burden of large losses in our company"s history. While the generated Group profit fell short of the previous year"s good result, it is still pleasing at EUR 959 million", Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Wallin stated. "Protecting our clients against catastrophic events is the core of our business model. The fact that we achieved such a good performance despite the large number of losses shows that we have adequately mapped our exposures in our risk management system and the losses fit with the expected values calculated for our risk appetite."
Hannover Re with good business opportunities in 2017
The operating profit (EBIT) contracted to EUR 1,364.4 million (EUR 1,689.3 million). In view of unusually high expenditure from natural catastrophes, which was well above the calculated large loss budget, this is a pleasing performance. The result was helped by exceptionally good investment income and the release of reserves constituted for loss events of prior years that were no longer required. Group net income came in at EUR 958.6 million (EUR 1,171.2 million) and thus comfortably surpassed the guidance, which had been revised to around EUR 800 million in the third quarter of 2017. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 7.95 (EUR 9.71).
Property and casualty reinsurance posts good result despite large losses
The gross premium volume in property and casualty reinsurance rose by 16.4% to EUR 10.7 billion (EUR 9.2 billion). At constant exchange rates the increase would have been 18.7%. This growth is significantly above expectations. The level of retained premium moved slightly higher to 89.7% (88.5%). Net premium earned climbed 14.7% to EUR 9.2 billion (EUR 8.0 billion); at constant exchange rates growth would have reached 17.0%.
Unlike in the previous years, multiple serious natural disasters caused the large loss budget to be clearly exceeded. After a benign major loss experience in the first six months of 2017, the second half of the year was dominated by severe natural catastrophe events. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria alone resulted in net catastrophe loss expenditure of EUR 749.4 million for Hannover Re in the third quarter. The wildfires in California caused considerable losses of EUR 101.1 million in the fourth quarter. These and other events added up to total major loss expenditure of EUR 1,127.3 million, thereby clearly exceeding the large loss budget of EUR 825 million. The underwriting result (including interest on funds withheld and contract deposits) consequently declined from EUR 503.1 million to EUR 15.5 million. The combined ratio for the year under review deteriorated from 93.7% to 99.8% and was thus higher than the targeted level of 96%. The operating profit (EBIT) fell to EUR 1,120.2 million (EUR 1,340.3 million) owing to the heavy burden of large losses. Group net income decreased by 11.8% to EUR 837.3 million (EUR 949.9 million). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 6.94 (EUR 7.88).
Life and health reinsurance falls short of expectations
The profit contribution in life and health reinsurance was less satisfactory. The operating profit (EBIT) reached EUR 245.2 million (EUR 343.3 million), declining by 28.6% to fall well short of the previous year"s figure. While financial solutions business continued to perform favourably, the result came under strain from some blocks of business in older underwriting years of the US mortality portfolio owing to a higher-than-expected mortality. In addition, Hannover Re took one-time charges of around EUR 45 million from the commutation of loss-making treaties in the context of its portfolio management activities. Group net income in life and health reinsurance declined accordingly to EUR 172.6 million (EUR 252.9 million). Earnings per share stood at EUR 1.43 (EUR 2.10).
Exceptionally good investment income
Ordinary investment income excluding interest on funds withheld and contract deposits increased by a very pleasing 10.9% to EUR 1,289.0 million (EUR 1,162.0 million) on the back of stronger income from real estate and private equity.
Net realised gains on disposals rose to EUR 377.1 million (EUR 206.3 million) as at 31 December 2017. This was due in large measure to the sale of the equity portfolio in the third quarter. The impairments taken in the year under review were merely minimal. Income from investments under own management increased by a substantial 26.3% to reach EUR 1,539.0 million (EUR 1,218.3 million) as at 31 December 2017. The resulting return on investment amounted to 3.8% (3.0%), clearly in excess of the forecast level of more than 3.0%. Investment income including interest on funds withheld and contract deposits closed at EUR 1,773.9 million (EUR 1,550.4 million).
Equity position remains good
Outlook for 2018
The asset portfolios should grow - assuming constant exchange rates - in view of the anticipated positive cash flow. The company is aiming for a return on investment of 2.7%.
In terms of the dividend for the current financial year, Hannover Re envisages a payout ratio in the range of 35% to 40% of its IFRS Group net income. This ratio may increase in light of capital management considerations if the present comfortable level of capitalisation remains unchanged.
Please note the disclaimer: https://www.hannover-re.com/535917
Contact
Corporate Communications:
Karl Steinle
tel. +49 511 5604-1500
karl.steinle@hannover-re.com
Media Relations:
Gabriele Handrick
tel. +49 511 5604-1502
gabriele.handrick@hannover-re.com
Investor Relations:
Julia Hartmann
tel. +49 511 5604-1529
julia.hartmann@hannover-re.com
www.hannover-re.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hannover Rück SE
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)511-5604-1500
|Fax:
|+49-(0)511-5604-1648
|E-mail:
|info@hannover-re.com
|Internet:
|www.hannover-re.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008402215
|WKN:
|840 221
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
662829 13.03.2018
