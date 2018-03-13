DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





13.03.2018 / 10:46





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018

German: https://wasgau-ag.de/finanzberichte-2017/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018

German: https://wasgau-ag.de/finanzberichte-2017/





