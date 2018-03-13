DGAP-AFR: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018
German: https://wasgau-ag.de/finanzberichte-2017/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018
German: https://wasgau-ag.de/finanzberichte-2017/














Language: English
Company: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG

Blocksbergstrasse 183

66955 Pirmasens

Germany
Internet: www.wasgau-ag.de





 
