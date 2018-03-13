DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Dividend proposal of EUR 0.05 for financial year 2017
2018. március 13., kedd, 13:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 13 March 2018. The Executive Board of Adler Modemärkte AG has proposed to resume dividend payments on a level adequate to the challenging overall market environment and to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.05 (previous year: EUR 0) per no-par value share to the Company"s shareholders for financial year 2017. Based on the 2017 XETRA closing price, the dividend yield is 0.8%. The Supervisory Board approved the proposal at its meeting today. The Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 9 May in Aschaffenburg, will decide on the final approval. The financial statements for the financial year 2017 will be presented on 15 March 2018
Contact:
Adler Modemärkte AG
Investor Relations
Katrin Schreyer
Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828
Email: investorrelations@adler.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Modemärkte AG
|Industriestraße Ost 1-7
|63808 Haibach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6021 633 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6021 633 1299
|E-mail:
|info@adler.de
|Internet:
|www.adlermode.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1H8MU2
|WKN:
|A1H8MU
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
663503 13-March-2018 CET/CEST
