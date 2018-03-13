DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Dividend





Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 13 March 2018. The Executive Board of Adler Modemärkte AG has proposed to resume dividend payments on a level adequate to the challenging overall market environment and to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.05 (previous year: EUR 0) per no-par value share to the Company"s shareholders for financial year 2017. Based on the 2017 XETRA closing price, the dividend yield is 0.8%. The Supervisory Board approved the proposal at its meeting today. The Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 9 May in Aschaffenburg, will decide on the final approval. The financial statements for the financial year 2017 will be presented on 15 March 2018







Contact:



Adler Modemärkte AG



Investor Relations



Katrin Schreyer



Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828



Email: investorrelations@adler.de





