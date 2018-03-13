DGAP-AFR: Bayerische Landesbank: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. március 13., kedd, 13:44





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayerische Landesbank / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Bayerische Landesbank: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


13.03.2018 / 13:44


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bayerische Landesbank hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 13, 2018
German: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp
English: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 13, 2018
German: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp
English: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp














13.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Bayerische Landesbank

Brienner Straße 18

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.bayernlb.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




663557  13.03.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663557&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum