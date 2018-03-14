DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Shareholders at the general meeting vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 3.30
2018. március 13., kedd, 17:40
DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Media Release of March 13, 2018
BB Biotech AG: Shareholders at the general meeting vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 3.30
All proposals of BB Biotech AG"s Board of Directors were approved by its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held today.
Shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 3.30 per share. Payment will be made on March 19, 2018, the date of record is March 16, 2018 and the ex-dividend date is March 15, 2018.
Shareholders elected the previous board members Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman, Dr. Clive Meanwell and Prof. Dr. Dr. Klaus Strein to another one-year term of office.
Company profile
