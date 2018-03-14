DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE continues its focus on core business

- NSM Packtec GmbH subsidiary sold to China"s Ningbo Lehui International



Düsseldorf/Ahaus, March 14, 2018 - MAX Automation SE has closed the sale of NSM Packtec GmbH, a subsidiary of the Group"s NSM Magnettechnik GmbH company. This sale demonstrates the advanced engineering specialist"s ongoing focus on its core business in the Industrial Automation segment. NSM Packtec GmbH"s buyer is the Chinese company Ningbo Lehui International, one of its country"s leading suppliers of filling and packaging equipment for food and beverages.



The sale is in line with MAX Automation"s medium-term growth strategy 2021. The strategy commits MAX Automation to aligning its activities in the Industrial Automation segment within four strategic divisions: Mobility Automation, Process Technologies Life Science Automation, and New Automation Technologies. These divisions enjoy attractive growth drivers such as vehicle CO2 emissions reduction, the increasing importance of sustainable, eco-friendly mobility solutions, the development of connectivity (Industrie 4.0) and the general population"s steadily rising health awareness, along with the positive effects that brings to medical technology.



NSM Packtec GmbH, headquartered in Ahaus, North Rhine Westphalia, Germany, houses extensive expertise in food and beverage filling and packaging equipment for the dairy and alcohol-free beverage industry. It has developed well in recent years, positioning itself as a competent, reliable partner for its customers. The company currently employs about 50 people. Its new owner Ningbo Lehui International will provide the company with an ideal environment to continue developing in international growth markets for packaging automation, particularly in Asia, and to take best advantage of potential synergy.



The sale followed a structured selling process brokered by its M&A advisor, the Chinese investment bank Essence, headquartered in Shanghai.



Daniel Fink, CEO of MAX Automation SE: "Selling NSM Packtec is the next step in our growth strategy 2021, which commits us to focusing our activities on clearly defined sustainable growth areas in Germany and abroad. Our internationalization in the Asian market places particular emphasis on key industries such as the automotive and medical technology sectors. We are confident that Ningbo Lehui International will offer a strong foundation for NSM Packtec"s future development in Asia"s fast-growing food and dairy industry."



About MAX Automation SE

MAX Automation SE (Securities Identification Number: A2DA58) with its headquarters in Düsseldorf is an internationally active high-tech mechanical engineering Group and a leading full-service supplier of integrated and sophisticated system and component solutions. Its operational business is divided into two segments. In the Industrial Automation segment, the Group is considered to be a trendsetter in the development and manufacturing of integrated and proprietary solutions for use in manufacturing and assembly in the automotive industry, medical technology, packaging machines and the electronics industry due to its comprehensive technological know-how. In the Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs innovative systems for use by the recycling, energy and raw materials industries.
