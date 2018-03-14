DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing





MOLOGEN AG: Successful capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR4.99 million





14.03.2018 / 10:13







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE N 5 / 2018 of 14/03/2018

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

MOLOGEN AG: Successful capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR4.99 million

- Complete placement of around 2.4 million new shares

- Gross proceeds of around EUR5 million

Berlin, 14 March 2018 - Biopharmaceutical Company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200/WKN 663720) has successfully completed its capital increase from authorized capital. In total, 2,357,368 new shares were issued to national and international investors at a subscription price of EUR2.12, raising the share capital of the Company to

EUR37,129,146. Once entered in the Commercial Register, all new shares will be fully entitled to dividend payments as of 1 January 2017 and are scheduled to be included in the existing listing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt stock exchange (Prime Standard) probably on 20 March 2018. More than 60% of the new shares were acquired by shareholders of the Company. Within the framework of the private placement that took place following expiry of the subscription period the further 878,073 new shares were allocated. The gross proceeds amounting to around EUR5 million are set to be used in particular to further finance ongoing trials.





Walter Miller, CFO of MOLOGEN AG: "We are delighted with the success of the capital increase and the confidence shown by our investors. Together with other financing measures, we now have financing in place presumably until the end of 2018 and can consistently advance our Next Level strategy."

All new shares placed: gross proceeds of around EUR5 million



The new shares were offered to existing shareholders for subscription during the subscription period which ran between 21 February 2018 and 6 March 2018 (inclusive) at a price of EUR2.12 each. Around 1,479,295 no-par value shares were allocated to existing shareholders, which equals more than 60% of the total volume.



In line with its binding commitment, Donau Invest Beteiligungs Ges.m.b.H (Donau Invest) subscribed for 120,000 new shares and following on from this confirmed subscription declaration acquired further shares in the context of oversubscription.

The shares that were not subscribed for during the subscription period were allocated in the context of oversubscription and allocated at the subscription price by way of international private placements in selected countries. In the course of its binding commitment, the U.S. investor Global Corporate Finance (GCF) subscribed for 10% of the subscribed volume within the framework of the private placements.



In addition the European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund acquired 235,849 new shares within the framework of the private placement and has thus committed itself beyond the framework agreement on the issuance of convertible bonds.



The Management of MOLOGEN also thanks Global Derivate Trading GmbH (GDT), the main shareholder of the Company, which in particular contributed to the successful capital increase.

In the course of the capital increase, MOLOGEN placed a total of 2,357,368 shares, with the result that the Company achieved gross proceeds of around EUR5 million. These funds will be used to continue its business operations and to fund ongoing trials.

The capital measures and additional framework agreements concluded in 2017 and in the first quarter of 2018, together with the first payment under the license and development cooperation agreement signed with ONCOLOGIE Inc. in February 2018, have secured the Company"s funding until the end of 2018.

Important note:



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

MOLOGEN AG



MOLOGEN AG is a biopharmaceutical company and considered a pioneer in the field of immunotherapy on account of its unique active agents and technologies. Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN develops immunotherapies for the treatment of infectious diseases.



The immunotherapy lefitolimod (MGN1703) is the company"s lead product and is regarded as the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. On account of this action mechanism, lefitolimod is an immune surveillance reactivator (ISR) and could potentially be used in various indications. The ISR lefitolimod is currently being developed within the framework of a pivotal study for first line maintenance therapy for colorectal cancer. Key data of the phase II IMPULSE study in small cell lung cancer have been announced in April 2017. Detailed analyses of IMPULSE data and data from the extension phase of the TEACH study in HIV, published in August, are currently being conducted. In addition, lefitolimod is currently being investigated in a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)) in various cancer indications. Along with various checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod, which is being investigated as part of a phase III clinical trial currently, is one of the few near-to-market product candidates in the field of immuno-oncology.

MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.

www.mologen.com

Contact



Claudia Nickolaus



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 38



Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50

investor@mologen.com



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for these forward-looking statements. It is not responsible for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.