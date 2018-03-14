DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG: Successful capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR4.99 million
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing
PRESS RELEASE N 5 / 2018 of 14/03/2018
MOLOGEN AG: Successful capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR4.99 million
- Complete placement of around 2.4 million new shares
- Gross proceeds of around EUR5 million
Berlin, 14 March 2018 - Biopharmaceutical Company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200/WKN 663720) has successfully completed its capital increase from authorized capital. In total, 2,357,368 new shares were issued to national and international investors at a subscription price of EUR2.12, raising the share capital of the Company to
All new shares placed: gross proceeds of around EUR5 million
The shares that were not subscribed for during the subscription period were allocated in the context of oversubscription and allocated at the subscription price by way of international private placements in selected countries. In the course of its binding commitment, the U.S. investor Global Corporate Finance (GCF) subscribed for 10% of the subscribed volume within the framework of the private placements.
In the course of the capital increase, MOLOGEN placed a total of 2,357,368 shares, with the result that the Company achieved gross proceeds of around EUR5 million. These funds will be used to continue its business operations and to fund ongoing trials.
The capital measures and additional framework agreements concluded in 2017 and in the first quarter of 2018, together with the first payment under the license and development cooperation agreement signed with ONCOLOGIE Inc. in February 2018, have secured the Company"s funding until the end of 2018.
MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.
