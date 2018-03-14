DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





HAMBORNER REIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





14.03.2018 / 10:13





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HAMBORNER REIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2018

German: https://www.hamborner.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

English: https://www.hamborner.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html





