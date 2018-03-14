DGAP-AFR: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. március 14., szerda, 10:21





SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


14.03.2018 / 10:21


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018
German: https://www.skw-steel.com/de/ir-press/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.skw-steel.com/en/ir-press/2015-12-17-08-13-42.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018
German: https://www.skw-steel.com/de/ir-press/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.skw-steel.com/en/ir-press/2015-12-17-08-13-42.html














14.03.2018
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG

Prinzregentenstr. 68

81675 München

Germany
Internet: www.skw-steel.com





 
End of News




663949  14.03.2018 



Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

