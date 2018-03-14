DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018

German: https://www.skw-steel.com/de/ir-press/finanzberichte.html

English: https://www.skw-steel.com/en/ir-press/2015-12-17-08-13-42.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018

German: https://www.skw-steel.com/de/ir-press/finanzberichte.html

English: https://www.skw-steel.com/en/ir-press/2015-12-17-08-13-42.html





