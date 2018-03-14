DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG extends contract of CEO Frank Niehage
2018. március 14., szerda, 12:00
DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, March 14 2018
FinTech Group AG extends contract of CEO Frank Niehage
On March 12 2018, the supervisory board of FinTech Group AG decided unanimously to extend the contract of CEO Frank Niehage for another term until August 2022. Frank Niehage took over the responsibility for the FinTech Group in 2014 as a complex restructuring case. The acquisition of the XCOM Group in 2015, which Frank Niehage led, was the starting point of today"s success story. After years of restructuring and reorganization, the group"s financials turned significantly positive. Additionally to that operational success, the market cap increased sixfold since Frank Niehage took office as CEO in August 2014. Today, all signals point to growth, the management expects for 2018 revenues of EUR 120 million and net profits of EUR 24 million.
"Frank Niehage did an outstanding job in his first term, he managed the organizational change process with strong dedication and focus. The growth of the previous years has been impressive, right decisions have been taken, both operationally as well as on the capital markets. This is the reason why the supervisory board aims for continuous stability in the management team with Frank Niehage as the CEO. We are looking forward to the next years and our common future growth", said Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of FinTech Group AG.
About FinTech Group AG
FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) is a modern smart bank: We offer innovative financial technology, our own core banking system, and a regulatory liability umbrella.
Our cash cow is retail broker flatex which, through our advanced technology, can offer top-quality service at an affordable price. This makes flatex the fastest growing trading platform in Europe. Our smart technology is easy to scale, so we also successfully offer it to B2B customers. We provide vital services for many well-known institutions and even state infrastructure.
We help start-ups and disruptive business ideas that require a banking license to rapidly become a success through our white label banking.
In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates, and digitization we are ideally positioned for further growth. Our goal is to become Europe"s leading provider of financial technology
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by FinTech Group AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. FinTech Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated
Contact:
Roman Kessler
Head of Communications
FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 5
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 041
Roman.kessler@fintechgroup.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FinTech Group AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 5
|60327 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 041
|E-mail:
|ir@fintechgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.fintechgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
663975 14.03.2018
