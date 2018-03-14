

(Munich, March 14, 2018) Munich-based construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson has successfully issued a Schuldschein loan agreement in the amount of USD 100 million.







For the first time in company history, the Wacker Neuson Group has placed a Schuldschein loan agreement in US dollars through its affiliate Wacker Neuson Corporation based in Menomonee Falls, USA. The Group raised a total of 100 million dollars with the loan. The Schuldschein loan agreement has terms of five and seven years. The conditions are favorable compared with similar instruments issued in US dollars and are at the lower end of the marketing range, thus underscoring the excellent credit rating that the international Wacker Neuson Group continues to enjoy.







An important pillar for Wacker Neuson, the US business had previously been financed from Germany using internal Group loans. "This first Schuldschein loan agreement in US dollars puts our US Group member on an independent footing for its financing needs and creates a solid, local financial basis for our Group to grow strongly in this vital market," explains Wilfried Trepels, Chief Financial Officer of Wacker Neuson SE. The Schuldschein loan agreement was issued by the US affiliate, however, the actual agreement is drafted under German law.







The Schuldschein loan was brokered by Hessische Landesbank, which also brokered the EUR 125 million Schuldschein loan for Wacker Neuson in February 2017. The Group has now placed a total of three Schuldschein loan agreements. The first was issued in 2012.







Wacker Neuson SE also plans to replace its previous short-term bank credit lines with three medium-term bank credit lines. "Both of these measures will create a solid basis for the Group"s long term financing needs, giving us the headroom we require to achieve our 2022 strategy goals," adds Wilfried Trepels.







The Group"s net financial debt amounted to EUR 195 million at September 30, 2017. This corresponds to gearing of just 18 percent. The Group will publish its financial figures for fiscal 2017 as a whole on March 20, 2018.





Your contact partner:



Wacker Neuson SE



Katrin Yvonne Neuffer



Head of Corporate Communication /



Investor Relations



Preussenstrasse 41



80809 Munich, Germany



Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-173



katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com





About Wacker Neuson



The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2016, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.36 billion, employing around 5,000 people worldwide. www.wackerneusongroup.com



